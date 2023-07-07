When Stephen Larkham speaks, people listen.
Such is the ACT Brumbies coach's standing within Australian rugby, the Wallabies legend is one of the most respected voices in the sport.
So when Larkham told Wallabies coach Eddie Jones to keep an eye on Tom Hooper, Jones watched on with interest.
The 22-year-old had long been the name on many experts' lips as a potential World Cup bolter. Hooper moved one step closer to achieving his dream when he was named to make his Test debut in Sunday's clash with the Springboks.
The Wallabies are preparing for a hostile environment as they chase their first victory in Pretoria in 60 years.
Larkham had heard the hype surrounding Hooper before returning as Brumbies coach this year and it didn't take him long to realise why.
"Coming back into the program, seeing him play and speaking to the coaches, players and Hoops himself, in my head he was certainly going to play for the Wallabies," Larkham said.
Jones, however, was initially disappointed by what he saw.
Hooper had spent nearly a year on the sidelines after a serious shoulder injury was followed by a rare foot injury in the pre-season.
The loose forward returned in round 11 and it took a few weeks for Hooper to find his feet. Jones' relationship with Larkham goes back decades but on this occasion, the Wallabies coach concedes he questioned his close friend.
Those questions were quickly dismissed, Hooper improving as the season progressed and ultimately producing an outstanding performance in the semi-final loss to the Waikato Chiefs.
Two weeks in camp with the Wallabies followed, and Jones has no concerns about the youngster's ability to step up to the Test arena.
While the national coach initially had his doubts, Larkham never wavered in his belief we'd see Hooper in a gold jumper.
"He picked up the injury that set him back a bit, but I still thought we'd get him back on the park and he'd prove he's good enough for the next level," Larkham said. "He's done that. The impact he's had on the game in the time he's had on the field has been phenomenal.
"He's a ball of energy off the field, he's good at connecting with everyone, his attention to detail is outstanding. He can fit into multiple roles on the field, backrow, second row and his impact with ball carries, at the breakdown and defensively is outstanding."
An Australian Schoolboys representative, Hooper arrived in Canberra in 2019 a highly touted youngster. While talented, the Bathurst junior was raw and was far from the finished product.
Having joined Vikings, Hooper worked with both his club officials and the Brumbies' pathways staff to develop into a professional footballer.
Tuggeranong coach Nick Scrivener played a key role in that process and said Hooper has earned his gold jumper.
"You never look at a bloke straight out of school and think he's going to be a Test player," Scrivener said. "Straight away you could tell he had a big engine, which was handy. When he first got here, he had a big body and that's what he's worked hard on.
"He's a good footballer. He was a good footballer at school, he was a good footballer when he came to play colts and he has a good appetite to work and improve. That's the biggest thing, he always wants to improve and now he gets that reward."
Among the remarkable aspects of Hooper's rise is the fact Tom often jokes he's not even the most talented footballer in the family.
The 22-year-old's younger brother Lachlan is also in the Brumbies pathway and is currently in South Africa representing the Junior Wallabies.
Neither Scrivener or Larkham can remember a time when two brothers were playing for the two national teams concurrently.
"Has it happened before?" Larkham asked. "It's got to be pretty rare. They're both playing good footy, Lachy has been a standout for the Junior Wallabies.
"Tom has joked that with the competition for spots at the Brumbies, in a couple of years he'll lose his spot to his brother."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
