The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Andrew Fraser | Mick Gentleman's treatment of Canberra prison worse than ignorance

By Andrew Fraser
July 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

That powerful roadblock to good policy, Sir Humphrey Appleby, of Yes, Minister, once lauded it over a political staffer who was pushing for action on unemployment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.