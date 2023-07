But what chance does substantive argument have amid this blizzard of bile? Davis's impressive Quarterly Essay "Voice of Reason: on recognition and renewal" comprehensively sets out the long and tawdry history of program failure in Indigenous affairs. She notes for example that the Uluru agenda emerged from the most comprehensive consultative process ever undertaken in Aboriginal Australia, that it expressly seeks constitutional enshrinement, and that its aim is less bureaucracy, not more. These are facts.