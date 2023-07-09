The situation for the Greens is more difficult to predict. The other side of the lower quota is that while it may be easier for Labor to pick up an extra Senate seat in some states, it may also be easier for minor parties to win some. Psephologist William Bowe, aka "Pollbludger", told Pearls and Irritations that while Labor could end up with five seats in NSW, Victoria and South Australia, Pauline Hanson's One Nation could also pick up several seats at a double dissolution. The 2016 double dissolution for instance, under Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, saw a record number of Senate crossbenchers elected, with the Greens losing one Senate place to have nine Senators, Pauline Hanson's One Nation gaining four and Nick Xenophon Team, three. The 2016 Senate count took over four weeks to finalise such was its complexity.