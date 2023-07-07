The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Richard Denniss | More work needed despite launching of National Anti-Corruption Commission

By Richard Denniss
July 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia may finally have a national anti-corruption watchdog, but we still have a long way to go to reach genuine accountability and transparency in our system of government. As the behaviour of those public servants working on robodebt, the contractors working at PwC, and the parliamentarians who have blatantly put self-interest ahead of national interest have shown, we have a lot of work to do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.