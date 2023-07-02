Interdisciplinary experts may bring disruption, but as Maslow's law of instrument teaches: when the only tool you have is a hammer, you tend to see every problem as a nail. The hammer is economics, telling us that transparency (the flavour of the day) will allow markets to punish the baddies. Research has already shown that this is not the case. The response to another (very predictable) tax scandal is more of the usual: some tough postures by politicians, a media frenzy on the topic and, at best, we could hope for an inquiry a little more independent than the one set up by PwC on itself.