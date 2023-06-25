There is also a practical issue. Retaining consultants to perform core government functions has become an enduring feature of public administration; so much so that the whole system now resembles one enormous public-private partnership. The evidence of the addiction is so overwhelming that it infects the institutions and agencies that should be working to remedy the current crisis. The ATO, the Treasury and the AFP have at various points seemed paralysed by the shock of having to pursue an organisation that is so integral to their own operations.

