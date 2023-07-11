The first referrals to federal police, anti-corruption bodies and the public service commission relating to alleged misconduct uncovered in the royal commission's robodebt report have begun.
Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed on Tuesday the first referrals had begun from Monday just days after the findings were released.
"The report came down on Friday. Steps started being taken yesterday in terms of referring people to the APS Commissioner, to the AFP, to the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the like. So, that is now happening," the acting prime minister told Sky News.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has also said the government was working to ensure the "mean-spirited madness" underpinning robodebt will never be allowed to happen again.
It comes as speculation mounts over what will happen to public officials and former ministers named as playing pivotal roles in the "crude and cruel" unlawful scheme in the report by commissioner Catherine Holmes.
Of particular interest are the individuals named in a "sealed" unpublished section of the report, who commissioner Holmes recommended remain unidentified to avoid jeopardising potential future investigations.
In the publicly-released report, the list of individuals named include former prime minister Scott Morrison and former Coalition ministers Alan Tudge, Christian Porter and Stuart Robert as well as senior public servants such as Malisa Golightly and Mark Withnell.
Former human services secretary Kathryn Campbell, who went on to become a secretary for the Social Services and Foreign Affairs departments and is believed to be working within the Department of Defence's new submarine agency, was also named.
Commissioner Holmes criticised Ms Campbell for the role she played in providing a policy proposal to federal cabinet that was "likely to mislead because it contained no reference to income averaging or the need for legislative change".
Ms Holmes' report said the former department secretary, on the weight of evidence, knew her advice was misleading but chose to stay silent because her then-minister Scott Morrison wanted to pursue the plan.
The future of her role remains uncertain after Nine newspapers reported over the weekend the embattled public servant, largely considered to be one of the scheme's key architects, had taken personal leave ahead of the report's release on Friday.
Mr Marles declined to comment on what will happen to any of the named individuals, including Ms Campbell who had been working in a $900,000 a year senior advisory role for the AUKUS submarine taskforce since July 2022.
"I am not going to discuss the circumstances of any individual and again, for good reason, irrespective of what department they are in," he said on Tuesday.
"It is right that Kathryn Campbell has been working in the Department of Defence and in respect of AUKUS over the last twelve months she has done that role.
"But I'm not about to discuss the circumstances of any individual."
The Department of Defence declined to provide a response to questions sent by The Canberra Times on Monday and Tuesday regarding the future of Ms Campbell's employment.
Senior ministers, including Government Services Minister Bill Shorten and Education Minister Jason Clare, warned in recent days the position of public servants named in the report would become "difficult" for the government.
The "sealed" section, which names officials referred for civil and criminal investigations, should eventually be made public, the ministers also agreed.
The Canberra Times is not suggesting Ms Campbell has been named in the unpublished chapter.
Agency heads, such as Defence secretary Greg Moriarty, can take action before a formal investigation has started or concluded, advice offered by the Australian Public Service Commission says.
The APSC has set up a taskforce, led by former commissioner Stephen Sedgwick, which will conduct inquiries into whether APS employees referred to them by agency heads have breached the code of conduct.
Dr Chalmers on Tuesday night also declared the government was working "methodically and with purpose" to restore and reform major institutions including the public service.
"Believe me when I tell you [that] the mean-spirited madness that underpinned robodebt will never happen again," Dr Chalmers said in his speech at The Brotherhood of St Laurence event in Melbourne.
"We will, once and for all, do away with this idea that our society is made up of 'lifters and leaners' [or] 'workers and shirkers'.
"Our focus will remain on ... being there for those who need us, not demonising them."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
