Robodebt referrals to AFP, NACC and APSC under way, Richard Marles says

Sarah Basford Canales
Adrian Rollins
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Adrian Rollins
July 12 2023 - 5:30am
The first referrals to federal police, anti-corruption bodies and the public service commission relating to alleged misconduct uncovered in the royal commission's robodebt report have begun.

