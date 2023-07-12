The Canberra Times
Kathryn Campbell is the Department of Defence's $900,000 mystery after robodebt report's release

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
July 13 2023 - 5:30am
Kathryn Campbell, when she was the Department of Social Services secretary. Picture by Karleen Minney
Kathryn Campbell, when she was the Department of Social Services secretary. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Department of Defence is refusing to say whether one of its top-paid bureaucrats is still collecting a $900,000 a year salary after a scathing report into the illegal robodebt scheme made adverse findings against her.

