More than 10 per cent of samples analysed at Canberra's fixed-site pill testing site were binned after participants found out what was in their drugs, an evaluation has found.
Half of the drugs brought in for testing were found to contain substances unexpected by the person who volunteered them for analysis.
The CanTEST facility tested more than 614 drug samples in its first six months, the evaluation said.
But the evaluation found the cost of of the service was higher than originally budgeted, but noted the government had committed to meeting the shortfall.
The largest proportion of people to access the service - 35 per cent - in its first six months were aged 24 and under, while 32 per cent were aged between 25 and 34.
Forty-five per cent of people who accessed the service reported using drugs weekly or less, while 50 per cent reported using cannabis in the past month.
When the expected drug was detected, 62 per cent of people said they would definitely use the substance.
When an additional or unexpected drug was found, or an inconclusive result returned, 32 per cent of people said they would definitely not use the drug while 29 per cent said they would definitely use it.
Australian National University associate professor Anna Olsen, who was the lead author on the evaluation report, said the service provided new information about the drug market and demonstrated the need for a drug checking service.
"This collaboration between alcohol and other drug service providers, harm reduction experts, the government and researchers has allowed for the collection of new health information," Dr Olsen said.
"Using novel approaches, we are advancing knowledge about harm reduction practices and the impact of health education on people who use drugs."
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the government would continue investing in evidence-based policies to reduce drug and alcohol harm in Canberra.
"We know the safest option is not to take drugs and this will always be our advice to the community. However, we recognise there is also a need for initiatives that reduce the harms for people who still choose to use drugs," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
The CanTEST site will continue operating until at least December 2024 after an extra $1.2 million was earmarked for the service in this year's territory budget.
The pill-testing facility is run by Directions Health Services in partnership with Pill Testing Australia and the Canberra Alliance for Harm Minimisation and Advocacy.
Directions Health chief executive Bronwyn Hendry said the consortium commended the government's health-first approach to managing drug use.
"CanTEST Health and Drug Checking Service has the potential to save lives, not only for people attending the service, but also across our community," Ms Hendry said.
"We know the information CanTEST publishes, including test results, harm reduction strategies, and identification of concerning substances, is circulated widely within the ACT and throughout Australia."
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
