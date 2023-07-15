The Canberra Times
University of Canberra Hospital elective surgery centre plans abandoned by ACT government

By Lucy Bladen
July 16 2023 - 5:30am
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government has abandoned plans for an elective surgery centre at the University of Canberra Hospital precinct, with theatre capacity to be expanded elsewhere.

