The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Health directors warned of 'significant patient risk' in Canberra fetal medicine unit

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 22 2023 - 7:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There have been concerns about the fetal medicine unit at the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
There have been concerns about the fetal medicine unit at the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Health directors were warned of a "significant" risk to patient safety in the fetal medicine unit at Canberra's women's and children's hospital earlier this year, documents have revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.