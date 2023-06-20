The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT government to provide $3 million in study support payments for healthcare students

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Canberra faculty of health executive dean Michelle Lincoln. Picture by Karleen Minney
University of Canberra faculty of health executive dean Michelle Lincoln. Picture by Karleen Minney

Support payments for university students studying health in the ACT are crucial as the territory was at risk of losing students to other jurisdictions, one university has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.