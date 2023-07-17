The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Recruitment to start for 13-member independent ACT law and sentencing advisory council

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 17 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Attorney-General is confident a long-awaited law and sentencing advisory council will begin work this year, with recruitment to start for the 13-member panel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.