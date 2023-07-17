The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra teacher Debbie McNeill writes book to teach students about waste

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
July 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie McNeill with her new book called Derek the Waste Warrior. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Debbie McNeill with her new book called Derek the Waste Warrior. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A Canberra teacher hopes to inspire children as young as preschool to put their rubbish in the appropriate bin with a new self-published picture book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.