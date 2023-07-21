It is a common question, but recent research suggests that being perceived as a good "starter pet" is associated with negative animal welfare (Skovlund et al., 2023).
The specific focus of this research, conducted in Denmark, was the pet rabbit, often deemed a child-friendly pet.
According to a 2022 Animal Medicines Australia survey, about four per cent of Australian households keep small mammals, of which about half are rabbits.
This is similar to Denmark, where around three per cent of households kept pet rabbits.
Rabbits, like all animals kept as pets, have specific needs. They are social so, where possible, they should be able to interact with other rabbits.
They need to be kept in an appropriately-sized enclosure that allows them to hop around, and should have time outside of the enclosure to exercise.
They are obligate herbivores that need to graze constantly to ensure they have a healthy gut, and can wear down their continuously growing teeth. So, they need constant access to good quality hay.
Like dogs and cats, they are susceptible to parasites (fleas and mites) and infectious diseases (for rabbits this includes myxomatosis, calicivirus, and respiratory tract infections).
They are susceptible to illness and misadventure, such as gut upsets and sustaining injuries like fractures.
And they suffer from reproductive diseases, including cancer. For example, uterine cancer is common in female rabbits that aren't desexed.
All animals, including rabbits, should be checked daily to ensure they are eating, drinking and toileting well and are free from signs of illness.
The researchers found that people who believed that rabbits made a good "starter pet" for children were more likely to have rabbits whose needs were not met.
For example, most rabbits acquired as pets for children were housed alone. Many were confined in cages and not checked on a daily basis.
Ironically, those who were less willing to pay for veterinary care were more likely to house rabbits in a restricted space, to not provide them with continuing opportunities to gnaw, continuous access to hay, or routine care.
Not only do these conditions have a negative impact on the welfare of rabbits, they also increase the risk of disease that may require veterinary treatment.
For example, not providing enough space increases the risk of obesity, stereotypical or repetitive abnormal behaviours, and skin conditions in rabbits.
Not providing enough gnawing opportunities or continuous access to hay increases the risk of dental disease.
And not providing routine veterinary care, like parasite treatments, vaccinations and neutering, increases the risk of parasitic, infectious and reproductive diseases respectively.
The researchers concluded that many pet rabbits live in "unsuitable conditions", and that people who perceive rabbits as low-investment starter pets are less likely to provide the resources rabbits need.
To me, this is a powerful demonstration of how we think about animals impacts on their welfare.
Rabbits are thinking, feeling creatures with the capacity to live long, healthy lives when looked after appropriately.
Rather than asking whether a rabbit (or any other species) is a good starter pet, we should consider whether we're able to meet the needs of the animal in our particular circumstances with the resources we have at the time.
Children should be supported to care for companion animals in a way that supports the animal's welfare.
