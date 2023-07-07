How many pets is too many? It's a question that can be challenging to answer.
For example, if I could ask my cat, I am confident he would say that one is plenty. He enjoys being the sole occupant of my home, and the sole beneficiary of my attention.
But many households are home to multiple animals - and multiple species.
In fact, between 2020 and 2022, rates of pet ownership grew within Australia.
According to Animal Medicines Australia, 28.7 million pets dwell in 6.9 million households.
Some households are more heavily populated by animals than others - occasionally, to the point where animal welfare is compromised.
"Animal hoarding" is a term that many are familiar with, but it's less about the number of animals kept and more about the care they receive - or don't.
The Hoarding of Animals Research Consortium defines animal hoarding as:
Animal hoarding is a type of hoarding disorder exhibited by humans. Often, people are very sympathetic towards animals, but blind to the impact of their behaviour on the welfare of them.
Poor hygiene and overcrowding of animals causes stress to animals, and increases rates of infectious diseases, such as respiratory and gastrointestinal disease.
Animals may be undernourished and, due to practical or financial difficulties are often unvaccinated, not desexed and not provided with parasite control.
When confined, they may be forced to toilet indoors. Without regular cleaning this can lead to a rapid build up of urine and faeces - an additional health hazard not just for animals, but the humans they live with.
Animals are forced to fight for limited resources, like space and food, and may be very poorly socialised.
This can make them very difficult to place in suitable homes if they are relinquished or seized by animal welfare agencies.
Animal hoarding is associated with a high rate of recidivism - meaning those that do surrender animals are likely to acquire more animals in the future.
While most people don't hoard animals, the definition of hoarding is a useful reminder that we need to consider our own capacity when we care for animals.
Before buying, adopting, rescuing or even fostering another animal, it is essential to ensure we have the resources to care for them appropriately.
That means providing adequate nutrition, appropriate shelter, opportunities to express normal behaviour and veterinary care.
We also need to honestly consider the animals already in the household. How will the new addition impact their access to these resources (including our time and attention).
How will the existing animals feel about a new arrival? After all, they cannot move out if they don't get along with their new housemate.
It is better to have fewer animals with excellent welfare than many animals with poor welfare.
