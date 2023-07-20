The Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors are planning to honour victims of the Auckland shooting before their NRL game on Friday night at Mount Smart Stadium.
Three people - including a gunman - were killed in a tragic incident in Auckland around 7am on Thursday morning.
At the time the Raiders were inside their team hotel in the city, located just a few hundred metres away from the construction site on Queen Street which was the site of the shooting.
The incident unfolded as most players and staff were still sleeping and getting ready for breakfast, and though police sirens were heard, no concern was raised until news began to break online and they learned of the situation.
No one from the Raiders squad or any other travelling staff were affected as they stayed inside the hotel throughout.
Despite some Auckland roads being closed for investigations, once police released a statement the city was clear of any danger, the Raiders continued their planned schedule, completing their captain's run on Thursday.
New Zealand Warriors chief executive Cameron George told The Canberra Times a moment of silence will be conducted prior to the players running out for their round 21 NRL clash.
"We're all shellshocked and saddened by the events," George said.
"We are just thinking of all the families that are involved."
Since arriving in Auckland on Tuesday, the Raiders have been staying at the same hotel as New Zealand's Football Ferns.
Their opening game against Norway in the Women's World Cup is able to proceed as planned on Thursday night at Eden Park.
"There is no national security risk. There is no change to New Zealand's national security threat level," New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.
"Clearly with the FIFA World Cup kicking off there are a lot of eyes on Auckland."
FIFA also released a statement following the Auckland shooting hours before the momentous tournament kicked off in Australia and New Zealand.
"FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following the incident which occurred," the statement read.
"Our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been injured in this tragic incident.
"The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.