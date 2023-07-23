The human cost of the housing crisis is grim, the author of a new report on housing stress says.
The Brutal Reality report by national housing campaign Everybody's Home found four in five renters were spending more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, putting them in housing stress.
It also found three-quarters of respondents were scared about their financial security because of the housing crisis.
The report defined housing stress as more than 30 per cent of income being spent on housing.
Of the 749 people surveyed, 67 per cent stated they were facing housing stress.
Housing stress was more prevalent among renters, 82 per cent of those surveyed sacrificing 30 per cent of income for rental payments.
Everybody's Home spokesperson and report author Maiy Azize said the housing crisis was pushing "ordinary people to the brink".
"These figures and the stories behind them are harrowing," she said.
"We've heard from people worried they will become homeless with their children, renters in extreme hardship, and older women who are considering sleeping in their cars or on the streets because they can't find an affordable home."
Everybody's Home also surveyed housing and welfare organisations across Australia and received 95 responses.
Nine in 10 respondents reported larger and more complex workloads, while three in five said staff in their organisation had experienced burnout or left their roles due to the housing crisis.
It showed the housing crisis was also taking a toll on support organisations, Ms Azize said.
"They are facing growing workloads and staff burnout," she said.
"Many organisations told us they were worried their clients will be evicted."
Ms Azize called for more social and affordable housing for people facing extreme rental stress.
"Social housing is the best way to free up cheaper rentals and boost the supply of affordable homes," she said.
"The federal government must create 25,000 new homes each year to meet the social housing shortfall."
Ms Azize also called for an end to "unfair rent increases and no-cause evictions for good" and pushed the federal government to phase out "unfair tax breaks for investors".
"The solutions are clear. It is time to listen to people on the front lines of our housing crisis and take action," she said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
