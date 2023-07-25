We've often wondered if Canberra can lay claim to being the burger capital of Australia.
Now one of Melbourne's cult burger joints, College Dropout Burgers, is coming to town for a special "I'm Not a Politician" pop-up, such is our reputation.
The pop-up will take place at Lucky's Speakeasy at QT Canberra and is a collaboration with Zac Jerrim of Canberra's own @allaboutburgers, a social media account that reviews burgers around the capital and the nation.
QT Canberra executive chef Michael Box is on board and so too are Capital Brewing.
The pop-up will run from 11.30am until 7.30pm and tickets are $14, which includes entry into Lucky's and one drink. Burgers will be available to purchase once you are inside the venue.
The burger joint's menu boasts several cleverly named dishes, from a Zuckerburg cheeseburger, to a Brad Pitt classic hamburger and a Spielburger spicy beef with double cheese.
"I think it's going to be an amazing weekend," said Mark Elkhouri, owner of College Dropout Burgers.
"I've never been so pumped in my life to serve burgers."
After a recent trip to Melbourne, Jerrim blogged about College Dropout Burgers.
"The hype around this place is deserved," he wrote.
"I'm a simple cheeseburger guy and this place delivered. Holy shit, possibly the best cheeseburger we've eaten in 70 odd reviews.
"It was the perfect combination of sauce, incredible smash pattie, cheese, pickles, white onion and soft, soft, soft milk bun. Same as above, unreal gooeyness and melt in your mouth texture. And the presentation of these burgers is immaculate. I just want to go back."
The burger shop hit the news in 2022 after it was sued by rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
In court documents, Ye accused College Dropout Burgers Elkhouri of misleading and deceptive conduct and of attempting to profit by false association with Ye and his brand.
In March 2023, the Federal Court dismissed the case.
One celebrity they're trying to attract the attention of with this pop-up is Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
We wonder what might be on an Albaneseburger? Pineapple, double beef patty, spicy mayo and tomato relish, on a sourdough bun? Thick cut chips on the side. The left side of course.
Tickets via eventbrite.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
