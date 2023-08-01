The first out is the nigiri platter which comes with salmon, ebi (prawn), tamago (omelette) and Inari (fried tofu) options come out with a side serving of ginger and wasabi. The rice wasn't as sticky as I would have liked it, making it hard to eat without it falling apart, but the toppings were fresh, with the tamago easily being my favourite. The egg topping had a lovely sweetness to it that created a more impactful flavour profile than the others. That being said, of all the dishes that we would go on to have, this is not the one that will have me coming back for more.