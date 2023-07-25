When Sunita and Sanjay Kumar first started cooking in Canberra in 2015, their restaurant was a shipping container in Westside Acton Park.
From the start they wanted to challenge the stereotypical presentation of Indian food. In September 2016, they moved into the venue at Curtin and have been doing just that for seven years.
But now the restaurant, which won the Restaurant and Catering Association's national Best Indian Restaurant in 2022, has called time. September 16 will be the final service.
"Over the past eight years, starting as absolute greenhorns in Australia and the hospitality industry here, we have stumbled, picked ourselves up, learned, grown, and survived a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic," says Sunita.
"Although exhausting and fraught with many challenges, our journey has been both extraordinary and highly fulfilling, and we have made so many friends for life along the way."
READ MORE:
Sanjay said the lease is up in September and the current landlord had plans to redevelop the site, ruling out a long-term lease.
"However, like in all journeys, one must take a pit stop to rejuvenate and set a new destination," he said.
"It's time to say goodbye to our home, Daana at Curtin, but we will continue to serve the Canberra community through our function and events venues, The Abbey by Daana at Gold Creek in Nicholls, The Curators Cafe Bar and Functions at the National Film and Sound Archive and through Daana Catering.
"However, we will miss opening our doors to our guests and giving them memorable experiences at Daana restaurant in Curtin."
Daana was well regarded for its innovative menus and chef-led interactive events. Daana is the only Indian restaurant in the region to incorporate native bush ingredients across its menus and regularly held "bhoj" dinners, which showcased more than 250 unique regional Indian menus.
"Being the optimists that we are, one never knows how the tide may turn, and we start another venture to continue the Daana legacy elsewhere in future," says Sunita.
"We would like to thank everyone, diners, suppliers, and our team members at Daana for being with us every step of the way in our attempt to create a unique and warm dining destination.
"Our last service at Daana in Curtin will be a sad event but we'd love to see everyone who's ever been in over the years, to come back to say goodbye."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.