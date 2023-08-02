The Canberra Times
Albanese challenges Dutton to 'get out of his dirt unit' over Voice and go to Garma

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
Updated August 2 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
Anthony Albanese has challenged Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to "get out of his dirt unit" over the Voice Parliament and instead go this weekend to the "red dirt of Arnhem Land."

