Anthony Albanese has challenged Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to "get out of his dirt unit" over the Voice Parliament and instead go this weekend to the "red dirt of Arnhem Land."
The Prime Minister is referring to the Garma Festival, the indigenous cultural festival that he will attend this weekend, and the event at which last year he revealed the proposed question to be put later this year to Australian voters.
Mr Dutton and "no" supporters have lately been zeroing in on Mr Albanese's repeated commitments to implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full as another example of an unknown. In full means "Truth and Treaty" for First Nations people as well as a Voice advisory body.
Mr Albanese has ruled out the commonwealth negotiating a treaty in this term of parliament if the Voice referendum succeeds while calling for the Opposition Leader to change his weekend plans.
"There has been conflict in the history of this country. And it's about reconciliation. And do I support reconciliation? Yes, I do," he told the ABC's RN Breakfast program on Wednesday.
"I just say to Peter, he needs to get out of his dirt unit on these issues and go to the red dirt land. Go to the red dirt of Arnhem Land this weekend ... which is the most significant indigenous cultural event that occurs in this country, it's an annual event, and sit down with Indigenous Australians and engage in constructive dialogue."
In his victory speech after winning last year's federal election, Mr Albanese committed to implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full.
The statement includes enshrining an advisory body which would be called the "Voice" in the constitution, a Makarrata commission for the process of "agreement-making" between governments and Indigenous people and truth-telling.
It also calls for a voice first, followed by treaty and then truth.
Asked if he would move to draw up a treaty this term should the voice pass, Mr Albanese said there were states and territories already involved in that process.
"No ... because that's occurring with the states," he told ABC radio on Wednesday.
Asked if the commonwealth has a role in negotiating a treaty or if he supported one, the prime minister would not be drawn.
"What the commonwealth has a role in is the referendum which will put to the Australian people in the last quarter of this year, that is what is happening," he said.
"Negotiations are occurring in Victoria, in Queensland and in the Northern Territory progress occurs."
A vote proposing constitutional recognition of Indigenous people and enshrining a voice will be held between October and December this year.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
