He calculates that to achieve radical emissions reductions, we will need to rush to EVs "at a scale and velocity 10 times greater and faster than the introduction of any new model of car in history". Come in spinner if you believe that will happen. Consumers are wary of battery replacement costs, generally buy the bigger battery than the efficiency calculations use and are frightened of both being unable to recharge and possibly having to write the car off because an otherwise repairable accident kills the battery. Yes, lower-income people are going to love that. The family driving holiday, eschewed by the rich who jet to Noosa or Paris now looks risky. Who wants to readjust their family holiday driving route to ensure a recharger is available? Taxpayers' money will be thrown at manufacturers and consumers to try and push things along. Whenever there's a big bucket of money, you'll find crooks and rorters and waste.