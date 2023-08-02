In 1965, a group of University of Sydney students got on a bus and drove through regional New South Wales to expose discrimination against indigenous people.
Their action was dubbed the Freedom Ride and was a key moment which swayed public opinion in the lead-up to the 1967 referendum to include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the census.
The spirit of the original freedom ride has been re-imagined for the digital age with the University of Canberra's Virtual Freedom Ride.
At the launch on Wednesday, the university's pro vice-chancellor of indigenous leadership Professor Maree Meredith said it was a platform for students and staff to access information and facts about the Voice to Parliament.
"The Virtual Freedom Ride honours the work that was done back in the '60s and it was those students that were really critical to build that awareness. This is why we are making sure that the students have a role," Professor Meredith said.
"At University of Canberra the executive is supporting the 'yes' position. So this was about building that awareness, but making sure that the students are involved in and fully aware and fully informed to leading up to the referendum."
Professor Meredith said the platform would help to counter some misinformation surrounding the upcoming referendum.
"As a civic institution, that's our role. It's to promote the debate but with facts and with evidence. That's the role of universities," Professor Meredith said.
On Wednesday students gathered for a belated NAIDOC market day complete with a free sausage sizzle and hand print mural in colours of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.
READ MORE:
Psychology student Darlene Riveros, 19, hadn't heard of the 1965 Freedom Ride. The upcoming referendum will be her first time voting at a national level.
"Having this kind of thing on campus allows people to have a start on the conversation where normally you don't usually talk about these things as you're not sure the sensitivity of the topic," Ms Riveros.
"Having more of an open community and transparent place can actually help encourage people to learn more about what's going on and talk about it."
Culture and heritage student Zara Powell, 18, will also be voting for the first time.
"I heard about the markets and I thought I'd come and just kind of face my fear of going to things alone, but I'm really glad I did, because it's been really interesting," she said.
"It's so important to do research before you vote on anything. And even if you already know you're going to vote, it's still good to have your information so you know exactly what you're doing and your just fully behind your decision."
The university is also hosting a series of free public lectures to facilitate debate on the Voice. On August 10, Pat Turner will talk about Closing the Gap at the Shine Dome.
On August 22, Thomas Mayo and Shane Howard will bring the Uluru Statement from the Heart to life through stories and song at Old Parliament House.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.