AFPA president Alex Caruana wants the Walter Sofronoff inquiry report to be released

By Peter Brewer
Updated August 3 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:20pm
Australian Federal Police Association president Alex Caruana. Picture supplied
The federal police association has called for the ACT government to release the Sofronoff inquiry report immediately, in its entirety, as there was "no point in hiding or sugar coating the information and recommendations".

Peter Brewer

