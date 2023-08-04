The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Ebony Bennett | Labor's climate credibility is melting under the heat of scrutiny

Ebony Bennett
By Ebony Bennett
August 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen need to understand that carbon capture and storage is not a solution to climate change, it's part of the problem. Picture by James Croucher
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen need to understand that carbon capture and storage is not a solution to climate change, it's part of the problem. Picture by James Croucher

Neoliberals are always worried about government 'picking winners', but strangely never seem to have a problem when governments back obvious losers, like perennial failure carbon capture and storage (CCS). Like a problem gambler, Australian governments just cannot quit CCS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ebony Bennett

Ebony Bennett

Canberra Times columnist

Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.