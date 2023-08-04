Canberra's own Grace Maher has departed United after seven seasons with the club.
The 24-year-old will leave the capital to join Western United, the Melbourne-based franchise announcing her signing on Friday afternoon.
"I'm extremely pleased to be joining Western United for the upcoming season," Maher said.
"The players have spoken so highly of the club and staff, so after speaking to head coach Mark (Torcaso), I really felt this team will push me out of my comfort zone, making me a better player and person.
"It has been too long in my eyes since I won a championship or premiership, and I want nothing more than to play a part in bringing home the first piece of silverware for the women's side."
Torcaso said Maher would bring plenty of experience to the club in just its second A-League Women season.
"Grace's signing is a huge one for us because we're bringing in someone with proven quality and big experience in this competition while still having so much growth left to make," he said.
"As far as distributors go, Grace is up there in the top bracket. Her ability to play out of defence will be a huge asset for us and very exciting for our fans to watch.
"I can't wait to see what she brings to our group and look forward to having her help us continue to grow our women's program in season two."
Born in Dubbo and moving to Canberra at a young age to pursue her football dreams, Maher was part of United's 2014-15 championship-winning team in her first stint at the club until 2018.
In 2014 as a 15-year-old, Maher made the record books as the youngest ever debutant at Canberra United, and later had stints with Melbourne Victory and in Iceland before returning in 2020.
Maher claimed a premiership title in 2016-17 with Canberra and in 2019 with Melbourne Victory.
For Canberra United she scored 13 goals in 67 appearances, and has been an active member of the broader football community as a junior coach.
"I want to thank Canberra United for being my home for seven season in this league," Maher said on social media.
"I am forever grateful for the fans support and my teammates love."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
