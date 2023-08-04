Want to solve the housing problem with federal dollars? The federal government should allocate more money like the proposed but imperfect Housing Australia Future Fund. And/or fund the building of more public housing. And in pursuing the latter, do it in a way that: does not flood the market and drive-up land and construction prices; is transparently about investing in the asset and not providing funding that can be eaten up by bureaucracy, consultants and "experts", and; incentivises state and local governments where they can release more land or approve more land faster.