The robodebt royal commission provides the government, and the APS leadership, with a grand opportunity to deliver substantial and lasting reform. This bill does not deliver this. There is an unofficial suggestion that it is a first tranche of reform and that there will be a sequence of measures over the next two years. First, I have seen no public statement by a minister committing to this; second, it seems a strange way to achieve coherent and comprehensive reform, involving all the risks of repeated bills before the Parliament to amend the Public Service Act.