The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

'Greedflation' myth hides real causes of inflation

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
August 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With much fanfare this week, the ACTU initiated an "Inquiry into price gouging and unfair pricing practices" to be chaired by Professor Allan Fels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.