The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

60-days' supply of eligible prescriptions: Why it's great for patients and also not the end of the world for pharmacists

By Anne Cahill Lambert
August 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The hullaballoo over the introduction of 60-days' supply of eligible prescriptions has reached fever pitch as the Coalition and some cross-benchers tried to disallow the motion to implement the policy on September 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.