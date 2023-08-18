More women's sport could be kept on free-to-air TV, and some women and girls' community sporting facilities will get an upgrade under a new funding package.
The considerable impact of the Matildas at the FIFA Women's World Cup has moved the Albanese government to announce a $200 million package of funding and reforms for women's sport and to open up the ability to watch it on free-to-air TV.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Minister for Women Katy Gallagher, Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland and Minister for Sport Anika Wells will line up to make the announcement of the Play Our Way grants program on Saturday, just ahead of the Australian team's World Cup play-off for third place.
In the ACT, this could benefit the unfinished and much-delayed Home of Football at Throsby, the training and playing base for A-League Women's team Canberra United.
Mr Albanese is also to announce that the mechanism for listing major events on free-to-air TV, the anti-siphoning scheme, will be modernised to reflect online broadcasting, women's sport, and Para-sports.
"The Matildas have given us a moment of national inspiration, this is about seizing that opportunity for the next generation, investing in community sporting facilities for women and girls around Australia," the Prime Minister said in a statement.
"Sport is a great unifier and a great teacher. It brings communities together. It teaches us about teamwork and resilience and the joy of shared success.
"We want women and girls everywhere in Australia to have the facilities and the support to choose a sport they love."
Play our Way is described by the government as an opportunity for local governments, community organisations, the not-for-profit sector and sporting organisations to seek funding for "localised solutions and improvements" for all sports.
Proposed specifically to assist women and girls play, such a program could assist Capital Football in the ACT finish the Home of Football at Throsby at the highest standard.
"It is anticipated soccer, as the highest participation sport in Australia, will need significant resourcing in the wake of the greatest women's World Cup ever," the statement reads.
The government also cites the world-class winning ways of the Diamonds netball team and the Wallaroos rugby team as "capturing the nation's hearts".
Applications are expected to be open by early 2024 and an expert advisory panel will guide the funding.
Ms Wells said in a statement that the Matildas had changed sport in Australia.
"Our $200 million Play Our Way program will help the next generation of female athletes enjoy safer sporting facilities," she said.
"Too often women and girls are changing in men's bathrooms, wearing hand-me-down boys uniforms, playing with men's equipment on poor fields that boys teams wouldn't train on."
The Matildas have been a huge inspiration as they progressed through the tournament. While their semi-final loss to England was deflating, they have attracted record broadcast figures, sold out stadiums, and got Australians, young and old, excited about women's sport.
The players themselves, including captain Sam Kerr, have lobbied for better pay and long-time football figures have joined them and pushed for legacy changes.
After criticism of not all the women's World Cup matches being played on free-to-air TV, the government is to modernise the anti-siphoning scheme with women and Para-sports in mind, as well as incorporating online services to "mitigate the risk of events slipping behind paywalls".
A newly published proposals paper outlines three reform models, with the government stating a preferred option affirming free-to-air broadcasting services as a "safety net" for free access.
Ms Rowland said, "Every Australian deserves the chance to enjoy live and free coverage of these events, no matter where they live or what they earn.
"The government's preferred reforms will bring online services into the regulatory framework and broaden the range of events on the list to include more women's sports and Para-sports."
Legislation to amend the list would have to pass Parliament. Additions to the list are expected to include the Paralympic Games, the AFL Women's Premiership, the NRL Women's Premiership and the NRL Women's State of Origin series.
It is also expected the list would expand to include men's and women's rugby league, rugby union, cricket, and soccer matches that involve a senior Australian representative team.
Senator Gallagher said, "Gender equality doesn't happen overnight, but it's clear something has changed in Australia, and it feels like we're getting closer."
