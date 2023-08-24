Fact checkers are battling a "relentless" stream of misinformation and disinformation clouding the debate on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
AAP FactCheck has conducted around 60 referendum-related checks, with the team seeing more claims from the "no" side.
That includes claims like the "yes" case was given "twice as long" in the official referendum pamphlet than the "no" case when both camps were each allocated 2000 words to put forward their arguments.
But that number doesn't reflect the scale of the problem.
"We come across multiple pieces of misinformation and disinformation every day," AAP FactCheck editor Ben James told The Canberra Times in an email.
"However, we can only address claims we can verify, and this isn't always possible. Often misinformation and disinformation is poorly worded or framed in a way that it makes it difficult to address.
"All sides must be able to express their opinions, but misinformation and disinformation are creating confusion."
Mr James said misinformation and disinformation around the referendum had been "quite relentless", especially on social media.
"There's certainly more misinformation and disinformation about the referendum than there was about the most recent federal election," he said.
"There are definitely people intentionally pushing their agenda by spreading disinformation, but there are others, particularly on social media, who don't really understand all the legal, constitutional and political issues, and are inadvertently spreading misinformation, which can still be harmful."
Misinformation hasn't just been targeted at the debate on the proposed Indigenous advisory body but at the referendum process itself.
The Australian Electoral Commission over the weekend launched a referendum education campaign to help voters understand the process before they head to the polls.
AEC spokesperson Evan Ekin-Smyth told The Canberra Times the commission has been seeing more misinformation than ever before.
"We saw more during the 2022 federal election than we had before, we're seeing a little bit more again, it just seems to be on the rise," he sad.
ANU National Security College lecturer James Mortensen believes the most damaging element of Voice misinformation is the context in which it was being presented.
"A lot of the debate around the Voice is operating on the realms of speculation, or on obfuscation, elements that we would traditionally see as misinformation or disinformation. But in the context of the political debate that's currently happening, that seems to be fair game.
"The conversation around the Voice isn't so much about what it is but rather what it could be. That in itself, I think is a great way to blur the lines between legitimate discourse and misinformed discourse."
Debate around the proposed body, the scope of its powers and matters it would advise on have become a near fixture of parliamentary debate.
However, Mr Mortensen said it would be difficult to assess just how much an impact disinformation will have on the final referendum result until after the vote.
"The game of misinformation, disinformation and liberal discourse is such that you can't really know until it's over," he said.
Australians are still waiting to find out when they will be heading to the polls, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese set to announce the referendum date next week, though it is widely expected to be October 14.
In recent months, various surveys and polls have indicated a decline in support for the Indigenous advisory body.
But prominent "yes" campaigner Thomas Mayo said they don't reflect his experiences speaking to communities.
"It's the same feeling everywhere, people are curious. They take the information, there's more yeses than noes on the street," he said.
"It tells a very different story to what people are seeing in the polls."
