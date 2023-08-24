Last financial year's budget surplus is a one-off and government finances will be in deficit for at least the next 40 years as expenses grow more quickly than revenue, according to Treasury forecasts.
Australians will also live longer, work less, earn more, have fewer children and be more reliant on critical minerals.
Highlighting the big financial challenge facing the current and and future governments from demands associated with the aging population, climate change and an increasingly uncertain security environment, the latest Intergenerational Report projects the budget will fall into deficit this financial year and stay there until at least 2062-63.
The government expects to report a surplus in 2022-23 of between $21 billion and $22 billion due to low unemployment and strong business profits boosting income and company tax receipts.
But the Intergenerational Report says this improvement will be short-lived and has projected a return to deficit "for the remainder of the projection period to 2062-63".
According to Treasury estimates, the deficit will stay below 1 per cent of gross domestic product through to the mid to late 2040s before widening to reach 2.6 per cent of GDP in 2062-63.
Driving the deterioration in government finances will be big increases in spending on health, aged care, disability, defence and debt interest payments, which collectively will account for half of all government expenditure by the early 2060s, up from around a third today.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers is due to tell the National Press Club that the nation's aging population will "create some challenges ... to our budget and ... to growth".
"Moving from a younger to an older population is something we've known about for some time now," Dr Chalmers'speech notes say.
"And it's true that this will put a strain on our budget. In fact, around 40 per cent of the projected increase in spending that's outlined in the IGR is due to us getting older."
According to the report, the population will grow to reach 40.5 million by the early 2060s, including double the number of people aged 65 years or older and triple the number of plus 85-year-olds.
Although people are expected to stay healthier for longer, demand for health and aged care is anticipated to increase substantially, with care and support services projected to double as a share of GDP.
"We could see this only as a potential drag on productivity," Dr Chalmers speech notes say.
"The better way is to focus on what we can do to make sure the investments that we're going to make In our workforce and in the whole infrastructure of care Deliver quality outcomes and quality careers."
Treasury estimates the size of the economy will more than double in the next 40 years and real incomes will increase by 50 per cent, underpinned by productivity growth at around the long term annual average of 1.2 per cent.
The structure of the economy is also expected to shift as services continues to grow, the transition to renewable energy deepens, the use of artificial intelligence expands and the focus of commodity exports shifts from fossil fuels to other minerals like lithium, cobalt and manganese.
The Treasurer says there is a need to boost productivity and workforce participation, including through greater education and skills development, improved use and access to technology, and reducing barriers to employment, particularly for women, older people, people with a disability and Indigenous Australians.
He is urging a change in outlook from managing to maximising change.
"Managing is working through change, smoothing the sharp edges, softening the blow," according to the speech notes.
"Maximising is making the most of change. Owning it, driving it, shaping it in the best interests of all."
The Opposition has criticised the Treasurer for devoting so much attention to the report.
Dr Chalmers' speech notes say that "critics out there who say that we need to wait before engaging with our long-term prospects just don't seem to get it".
"There will never be a quiet time to think about the future. There will always be competing pressures and urgent calls on our attention.
"The best leaders can focus on more than one thing, more than one horizon, more than one set of opportunities."
