A man has been accused of deliberately lighting a fire at a Braddon tattoo business and stealing a car while on parole.
Matthew James Longmore faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, when he did not apply for bail.
The 28-year-old faces charges of arson and taking a motor vehicle without consent.
He is yet to enter pleas.
About 5.30am on June 19, ACT Fire and Rescue were called to a building fire on Eloura Street, Braddon.
The fire was quickly extinguished but it is alleged the blaze had been deliberately lit.
Police began an investigation and CCTV from the area showed an aqua Toyota Celica that was allegedly used by Longmore.
It is alleged the Toyota was stolen the day before from a home in Macgregor. It was later discovered abandoned in Braddon.
Police claim forensic examination of the fire scene and the Toyota led officers to identify Longmore.
He was arrested on Thursday at a facility in Fyshwick.
READ ALSO:
Investigations into other people who are said to have participated in the arson incident continue.
Longmore was remanded in custody and is scheduled to face Galambany Court next week, when he is set to apply for bail.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.