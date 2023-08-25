The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Matthew Longmore faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of Braddon arson

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated August 25 2023 - 11:28am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been accused of deliberately lighting a fire at a Braddon tattoo business and stealing a car while on parole.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.