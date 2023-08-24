The Canberra Times
Real estate agent Eduardo Duran admits high school reunion glassing

TP
By Tim Piccione
August 25 2023 - 5:30am
Eduardo Duran leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Tim Piccione
A Canberra real estate agent has admitted to drunkenly glassing his wife's former teacher while attending a school reunion.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

