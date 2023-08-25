The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Benjamin Herscovitch | We need more transparency about Anthony Albanese's unwavering AUKUS support

By Benjamin Herscovitch
August 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the Labor party, AUKUS was a done deal from the very beginning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.