I occasionally (frequently) freak out about the world my grandchildren will inherit and that's driven massive changes in my behaviour. Where once I would have rejected spending thousands of dollars on solar panels, here I am a few months after installation and my power bills are teensy. I just have to ignore the cost of the bloody things. Where once I might not have cared about recycling/reusing/repairing, now we have industrial-level composting and six kinds of bins (OK, I exaggerate but you get me).