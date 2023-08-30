The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Weekender August 31 to September 3, 2023: A Barbie brunch is on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pink Barbie drinks are just part of the Barbie brunch and lunch. Picture supplied
Pink Barbie drinks are just part of the Barbie brunch and lunch. Picture supplied

Barbie Themed Brunch and Lunch

Dress up in your Barbie-inspired outfit and get ready to step into a world of pink and glamour at the Barbie Themed Brunch and Lunch, a one-of-a-kind extravaganza that will transport attendees into the fabulous universe of Barbie, the iconic doll loved by millions worldwide. There will be a singalong to Aqua's hit Barbie Girl, a media wall, trivia sessions and more. The event is on at Beef & Barley, 3/21 Lonsdale Street, Braddon, Canberra on Saturday, September 2, from 11am to 1pm (brunch) and 1 to 3pm (lunch). Open to all ages. See: zip-tickets.com

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.