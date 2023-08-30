Billed as "A Killer Comedy", this show by Lightbulb Improv mixes crime, comedy and improv. Watch as the performers create a twisted tale of murder and dark family deeds as inspired by you. Before the show, you decide who the killer is, and why. Then sit back and enjoy the ride as Lightbulb improvises the rest - no script, no rules, no limits. Just criminal thrills, family drama and plenty of laughs. This show is not suitable for children under the age of 15. Contains mature themes, strong language and violence. It's on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre at various times from Thursday, August 31 to Saturday, September 2. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au