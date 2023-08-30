Dress up in your Barbie-inspired outfit and get ready to step into a world of pink and glamour at the Barbie Themed Brunch and Lunch, a one-of-a-kind extravaganza that will transport attendees into the fabulous universe of Barbie, the iconic doll loved by millions worldwide. There will be a singalong to Aqua's hit Barbie Girl, a media wall, trivia sessions and more. The event is on at Beef & Barley, 3/21 Lonsdale Street, Braddon, Canberra on Saturday, September 2, from 11am to 1pm (brunch) and 1 to 3pm (lunch). Open to all ages. See: zip-tickets.com
Billed as "A Killer Comedy", this show by Lightbulb Improv mixes crime, comedy and improv. Watch as the performers create a twisted tale of murder and dark family deeds as inspired by you. Before the show, you decide who the killer is, and why. Then sit back and enjoy the ride as Lightbulb improvises the rest - no script, no rules, no limits. Just criminal thrills, family drama and plenty of laughs. This show is not suitable for children under the age of 15. Contains mature themes, strong language and violence. It's on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre at various times from Thursday, August 31 to Saturday, September 2. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
In Lucy Kirkwood's comedy-drama, presented by Chaika Theatre, a husband and wife, both retired physicists, have their quiet life in a seaside cottage interrupted by a former colleague they haven't seen in decades. They talk and sing old songs and play games. But the interloper has a reason for coming and a request to make and it's not one that can be taken lightly. Karen Vickery, Michael Sparks and Lainie Hart play the characters and the production is directed by Tony Knight. It's on at ACT HUB from August 31 to September 9, various dates and times. See: acthub.com.au
Botanica is a new gin, spirits and food festival coming to the Australian National Botanic Gardens on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3, from 1 to 5pm. It will take you on a journey through the botanicals that are used to craft some of Australia's best gins, spirits, snacks and food. Taste, smell, and learn about the botanicals that are expertly crafted into award winning gins, spirits, foods and other products. You can sample wares from dozens of makers, immersive yourself in masterclasses, demonstrations and talks at the main stage and grab a curated drink at the fully stocked onsite bar. See: botanicafestival.com.au
The band are back on a tour that coincides with the release of the Ultimate double album and DVD, chronicling their 40-year music career. The gig will feature numbers such as Funky Town, Listening, A Beat For You, Don't Go, and Living In A Dream. For the first time since the 1980s, the band will be performing feature tracks from their album Race. At the Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday, September 2, 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
