NSW DPP spots 'significant' error in Walter Sofronoff KC's board of inquiry report

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:50am
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, who tabled a letter from the NSW DPP in the Assembly on Tuesday. PIcture by Karleen Minney
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, who tabled a letter from the NSW DPP in the Assembly on Tuesday. PIcture by Karleen Minney

Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury has said the Sofronoff board of inquiry report contained a "significant factual inaccuracy" about the nature of a criminal case as a result of misquoting reporting in The Australian.

