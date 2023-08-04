The Canberra Times
Walter Sofronoff KC gave board of inquiry report to journalists before handing it to ACT government

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 4 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 3:45pm
Walter Sofronoff KC at a hearing of the board of inquiry earlier this year. Picture supplied
Walter Sofronoff KC at a hearing of the board of inquiry earlier this year. Picture supplied

The chair of the ACT board of inquiry that examined the Parliament House rape trial has admitted to handing his report to selected journalists before handing it to the Chief Minister, the ACT government has confirmed.

