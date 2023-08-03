The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Board of inquiry released Sofronoff report to 'select media outlets' without ACT government authorisation

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 3 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, left, and Shane Rattenbury. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, left, and Shane Rattenbury. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The board of inquiry examining the Parliament House rape trial released its report without government approval to some media outlets under an embargo, a process which has "harmed people involved", the ACT government has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.