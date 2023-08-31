The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Access Canberra issues stop work notice to Brindabella Christian College over building compliance issue

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
September 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prefabricated classrooms were installed at the Lyneham campus of Brindabella Christian College in July but a stop work notice has now been issued by Access Canberra. Picture supplied
Prefabricated classrooms were installed at the Lyneham campus of Brindabella Christian College in July but a stop work notice has now been issued by Access Canberra. Picture supplied

A stop work notice has been issued to Brindabella Christian College over new demountable classrooms that are encroaching on the early learning centre playground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.