Police have rescued a Colombian woman from a Canberra home who told them "truly troubling" details of her alleged enslavement.
Officers from ACT Policing's sexual assault and child abuse team found the woman after searching a business in Majura Park and a house in O'Malley.
They used a warrant to search the home about 8.40am on Thursday.
The woman told police she was forced to work seven days a week, starting before 7am until late in the evening.
She alleged she was not allowed out of the O'Malley home without an escort and was forced to work at the Majura Park business.
Police said the woman allegedly did cleaning and cooking work while also caring for children in the home. It is also alleged she was given minimal food and was paid cash, well below minimum wage, for her work.
The woman told police she wanted to return home to Colombia but was not allowed to do so.
An alleged human trafficking investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made yet.
The investigation started after ACT Policing received information in June alleging a woman was trafficked from Colombia to Canberra in early 2023.
"The woman has made some truly troubling allegations about the work she was expected to do, the restrictions on her freedom, and the money that she was paid," Detective Inspector Stephanie Leonard from ACT Policing said.
Anyone with any information about this matter is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au referencing Operation Paxton.
Police are also urging everyone to look out for cases of human trafficking and slavery. Signs that someone may be a victim of human trafficking include:
The maximum penalty for human trafficking in Australia is 12 years' imprisonment.
