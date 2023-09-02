Shipping data shows that a tanker, the Hafnia Beijing, arrived at Jinxi port on 10 May 2023. Hafnia is a large Danish ship operator headquartered in Singapore who insist they "[believe] in zero harm to people". The tanker collected its load of petroleum product ready for delivery to Vopak's petroleum terminal at Port Botany on June 2. From there it was distributed to NSW and ACT outlets. Up to half of the imported batch is likely to have been extracted from Russian oil fields, operated by sanctioned Russian oil companies, run by sanctioned Russian individuals and delivered through a pipeline operated by another sanctioned Russian company.