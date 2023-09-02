The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Mark Corrigan | Australian government sanctions on Russian oil have failed

By Mark Corrigan
September 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a mild Sydney winter's morning in early June. Locals, still licking their wounds from the Ampol State of Origin loss, were transfixed by the Ben Roberts-Smith war crimes judgment over their morning flat white.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.