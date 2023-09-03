It was a kick in the guts. General practice is desperately sick in this country, and nowhere more so than in Canberra. The ACT government wants to lay the blame on the federal government, saying the chronic underfunding of general practice is a federal issue - which is true. Yet the GPs at Tuesday night's meeting could not have been clearer: if the ACT government doesn't back down on this tax, the death knell for many general practices in this city will sound like the taxman knocking.