The sister of Samah Baker has praised detectives who "relentlessly pursued justice" for the murdered Sydney woman.
The family has also thanked a woman who found the murdered Sydney woman's remains in grassland off the Hume Highway bypass at Goulburn on July 28.
The discovery came four-and-a-half years after Ms Baker was murdered. Police confirmed the remains' identity on August 31.
In May, 2023 Ms Baker's former boyfriend, 37-year-old James Hachem, was convicted of her murder. He was sentenced to 24 years' prison with a non-parole period of 18 years. Hachem had never revealed the whereabouts of Ms Baker's body.
In a social media post, her sister, Elena said since January 4, 2019, the day Samah disappeared, hers and her parents' lives had been "shrouded in uncertainty and pain."
"If you knew Samah, you knew laughter. You knew somebody who would always be there for you. You knew a youthful soul that cared more about everyone else around her," she wrote.
"Words cannot express the depth of my family's gratitude to Detective Kaan McGregor and his incredible team for their unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of justice in Samah's disappearance.
"His exceptional investigative skills and determination brought us the closure we so desperately needed.
"His tireless efforts led to the discovery of crucial evidence and the eventual apprehension of the perpetrator, who is now rightfully behind bars.
Elena said Detective McGregor's "compassion, professionalism, and commitment to seeking the truth" had been a beacon of hope during a difficult journey.
"We will forever be grateful for his role in helping us find the answers we sought, and for giving my sister the justice she deserves," she wrote.
Elena said Detective McGregor had been an "unwavering presence and support," who had guided her family through "an agonising journey with compassion and determination."
"Recently, my sister's remains were located thanks to the vigilance of a compassionate passerby, providing us with a final chance to say goodbye," Elena wrote.
READ MORE:
"While this extra layer of confirmation she's gone seems to evoke fresh hurt, we are now able to put her to rest.
"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, Kaan McGregor, and your team for your extraordinary service. Thank you to the wonderful soul who reported her remains. Thank you to everybody who has extended my family a kind message. We are eternally grateful."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.