Don't use the Voice referendum to deliver a protest vote

By Letters to the Editor
September 7 2023 - 5:30am
There is a growing fear that disillusioned voters might use the referendum to make a protest vote. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
If the referendum is lost it will be put down to an irretrievably racist underbelly in smaller states. That explanation will be misleading because the truth is a lot more complicated.

