The builder who missed out on a school construction contract had a "hostile approach" to the union, the ACT Integrity Commission has heard.
The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union National and ACT branch secretary Zachary Smith has been called to give evidence in an inquiry into the procurement process for the Campbell Primary School modernisation project.
Mr Smith said under a memorandum of understanding, Unions ACT would be notified of all tenderers for ACT government building contracts and would give feedback to the agency responsible.
"Our expectation is that the sort of matters we raised would be considered in the tender process," Mr Smith said.
The CFMEU was notified in January 2020 when Lendlease and Manteena had submitted tenders for the Campbell Primary School project.
Mr Smith said at that time the union dealt with Lendlease on a regular basis and knew they paid workers in accordance with the union negotiated enterprise agreement.
Mr Smith said he had also dealt with Canberra-based construction company Manteena through site visits to do with safety and industrial issues.
"They had a fairly hostile approach to the union, union activity on their sites," he said.
He said the union advocated for the memorandum of understanding arrangements to be formalised through the Secure Local Jobs Code.
Mr Smith has been a member of the Secure Local Jobs advisory council since it was established.
In March 2020, the CFMEU was notified by the ACT government that Manteena had responded to an Education Directorate tender for the new Throsby School.
Meanwhile, the union had written to Manteena to commence bargaining for an enterprise agreement with union representatives, stating that this was required under section 15 of the Secure Local Jobs Code.
Manteena chief executive Mark Bauer responded to the union on March 24, 2020 stating it did not require union assistance nor a draft agreement.
The commission also heard that the union criticised another witness, known by the pseudonym John Green, when he was in the role of Secure Local Jobs Registrar.
Mr Smith said Mr Green was dismissive of the complaints when there was "clear evidence" contractors were breaking the code.
"[Mr Green was] to be blunt about it, out of his depth," he said.
Mr Green resigned from the role as registrar and went to the Education Directorate where he became involved in the procurement process for the Campbell Primary School project.
Former CFMEU ACT branch secretary Jason O'Mara is expected to be the next witness to give evidence in the public examination.
The ACT Integrity Commission is investigating whether public officials within the ACT Education Directorate failed to exercise their official functions honestly and/or impartially when making recommendations and decisions regarding the Campbell Primary School modernisation project between 2019 and 2020.
